Quantum optics may turn this rare visual phenomenon into an eye test

Illustration of the enhanced Boehm's brush patterns observed during a University at Buffalo-led study. Researchers used a quantum optics technique to make the normally faint visual phenomenon easier to see. Photo: Dusan Sarenac/University at Buffalo

Engineered light transforms Boehm’s brushes from a faint visual pattern into a much brighter one that could help catch retinal disease

“The more complex patterns give us multiple ways to measure patients’ perception of the phenomenon and, potentially, the health of their retinas. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Modern life depends on quantum physics. It makes technologies such as GPS navigation, MRI scanners and computer chips possible.

Now, the same science may also lead to a new way to test the health of our eyes.

A University at Buffalo-led team has used a technique from quantum optics to make a little-known visual pattern produced inside the eye easier to see — potentially opening the door to a new way to test retinal health.

Known as Boehm’s brushes, these faint, two-lobed, bowtie-shaped patterns sometimes appear in peripheral vision when polarized light scatters off structures in the retina. Because people with retinal disease may be less likely to perceive them, scientists have long wondered whether they could serve as a biomarker of retinal health.

However, Boehm’s brushes are often too hard to see, even for people with healthy eyes, to be useful in clinical practice.

In a study published today (July 9) in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), researchers used a specially engineered form of polarized light to enhance the perception of Boehm's brushes in about a dozen healthy volunteers.

“Our structured light transformed the normally faint, two-lobed bowtie patterns into brighter, easier-to-see ones with a variable number of lobes,” says corresponding author Dusan Sarenac, PhD, assistant professor of physics in the UB College of Arts and Sciences. “The more complex patterns give us multiple ways to measure patients’ perception of the phenomenon and, potentially, the health of their retinas.”