UB renames Department of Electrical Engineering

Name change – to the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering – reflects its longstanding research and education in computer engineering

“This updated identity strengthens our ability to communicate the scope and impact of UB’s computing research and innovation to prospective students, research partners and the broader engineering and applied sciences community. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Department of Electrical Engineering at the University at Buffalo is officially the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The new name — a return to its original name when founded in 1945 — recognizes the department’s longstanding strength in both electrical engineering and computer engineering, which share a foundation in the design of modern electronic and computing systems.

Additionally, it emphasizes the department’s existing research and educational activities focused on computer engineering, while also better aligning with peer institutions in the Association of American Universities and other flagship universities.

“The name change reflects the strength and breadth of computer engineering research and education already taking place within our department,” said Nicholas Mastronarde, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “It also aligns with our efforts to develop a joint MS in computer engineering with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. While each department brings distinct expertise to the field, together, we can build a world-class graduate program that reflects the interdisciplinary excellence at the University at Buffalo. The name change is an important step in advancing that vision.”

Faculty members in the department conduct research and teach in areas such as computing and hardware architectures, semiconductor devices and quantum technologies, networking and information theory, internet of things, communications, and signal processing.

The department will continue to offer bachelor’s and PhD degrees in electrical engineering, as well as an array of master’s programs, including electrical engineering, microelectronics and semiconductor engineering, clean energy, quantum science and nanotechnology, and the internet of things.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering will continue to offer a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering. Meanwhile, the joint Master of Science program, which is under development, is expected to drive enrollment and research in both departments.

In addition to better reflecting the department’s scholarship, Mastronarde says the name change will give students more professional opportunities and help attract new faculty.

“As technology continues to transform every sector of society, the universities that lead in engineering education and discovery are those that bring together expertise across computing, electronics, and emerging technologies,” said Kemper Lewis, PhD, professor and dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. "This updated identity strengthens our ability to communicate the scope and impact of UB’s computing research and innovation to prospective students, research partners and the broader engineering and applied sciences community.”