Blue lights and textbook chemistry could help create complex drugs in fewer steps

A University at Buffalo study used visible light to help build more complex drug molecules in a fewer steps. The method involves blue LED lights activating a catalyst inside solution. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki/University at Buffalo

A lamp with over a dozen small blue bulbs shines at vial of light blue liquid.

“We’ve used the relatively mild conditions of visible light to expand what chemists can do with a longtime organic chemistry staple. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In drug discovery, building complex molecules quickly is the name of the game.

Chemists want molecules with increasingly three-dimensional atomic structures because they may be more potent and selective inside the body, but the additional chemical steps needed to build that complexity cost time and money.

As it turns out, molecular complexity can be built in fewer steps using some surprisingly simple tools: off-the-shelf blue LED lights and a commercially available chemical building block familiar to sophomore organic chemistry students.

That's according to a new University at Buffalo-co-led study published Thursday (July 9) in Science.

The researchers mixed the familiar chemical building blocks — molecules with carbon-halogen bonds — with a light-activated catalyst. When illuminated by blue LED light, the catalyst temporarily transformed the molecules into more reactive forms. That allowed the researchers to modify two adjacent carbon atoms instead of the usual one.

“We’ve used the relatively mild conditions of visible light to expand what chemists can do with a longtime organic chemistry staple,” says corresponding author Patricia Z. Musacchio, PhD, assistant professor of chemistry in the UB College of Arts and Sciences. “We hope this gives chemists a faster route to the complex molecules needed in drug discovery.”

The work was done in collaboration with Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where Musacchio previously worked, and Binghamton University. It was supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health, and the National Science Foundation ACCESS program.