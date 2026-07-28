UB’s ‘SEE’ program sharpens focus in year three

UB’s Sophomore Externship Experience (SEE) Class of 2026 celebrates the start of this year’s program during the kick-off event on June 2 in Harriman Hall on South Campus. Credit: Joel Marcellus, University at Buffalo.

Eighty-four externs at 41 host organizations discover wide career spectrum WNY offers

“Our goal is to help the next generation of professionals discover meaningful careers right here at home, while strengthening Western New York's workforce for years to come. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y.– The University at Buffalo once again leading its award-winning summer Sophomore Externship Experience (SEE), which provides college sophomores with paid learning positions at many of the region’s top companies and organizations.

Now in year three, the two-month initiative has seen its number of student externs increase by 10% from last year to 84, while the number of host organizations has risen by 21% to 41.

This year’s program will conclude with its annual showcase

When: 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.

Where: Harriman Hall on UB’s South Campus.

What: Students will share summaries of their experiences and learnings, and media and host company team members are invited to attend.

Led by UB’s Startup & Innovation Collaboratory (The CoLab) and funded through the generous support of The Prentice Family and The Bryant foundations, the program is designed to educate our region’s youth about the many career opportunities available right at home.

The SEE program specifically targets students who have completed their fourth semester of college – one year before most traditionally seek internships. Notably, it is open to those attending any institution within Western New York ’s eight counties, as well as those from any local high school, regardless of where they are enrolled. This year’s cohort includes 45 UB students, along with 39 who attend other institutions, including Yale University, Howard University and the University of Alabama.

When we conceived this program, we worked to ensure it was truly accessible and inclusive,” said Hadar Borden, UB CoLab director. “Our goal is to help the next generation of professionals discover meaningful careers right here at home, while strengthening Western New York's workforce for years to come.”

Host organizations have welcomed two (or more) externs who work onsite Monday through Thursday for 20 hours, learning about their companies while contributing to various employer initiatives. Then, on Fridays, the students gather to share their experiences as they discover various commercial hubs and up-and-coming districts across the region. In partnership with TechBuffalo, they are led through a robust professional development program that allows them to reflect on their week, develop skills that make them more competitive for future internships, and bond with their peers. The sessions also help them gain exposure and fully comprehend their possibilities beyond the program.

“The program provides great benefits to our host companies as well,” added Brian Hamluk, UB vice president for student life. “They are able to discover potential employees and invite them back for future roles and entry-level positions if they find they’re a good fit, so we’re helping them recruit and retain our region’s very best talent.”

SEE’s vision resonates strongly with that of The Prentice Family and The Bryant foundations, whose missions are to facilitate economic growth, productivity and employment in Western New York.

“We chose to support this program because developing a strong, skilled workforce is essential to Western New York long-term economic success,” said Nicole Tzetzo, the foundations’ executive director. “By providing students with meaningful, paid externships at local businesses, the program helps to bridge the gap between the classroom and workplace while giving employers access to emerging talent. These experiences strengthen our regional workforce pipeline and increase the likelihood that talented young people will build their careers and futures here.”

The program, recognized by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators with a Bronze Award at its annual conference this past March, is quite competitive. More than 365 applicants vied for this summer’s 84 available positions, highlighting the quality of students which the program’s hosts receive.

“I feel very lucky to have been given this opportunity,” said Erica Chan, an honors student and neuroscience major at UB who graduated from Sweet Home High School. “I’m learning a great deal from my host team at Manta Pharma, and I’m growing my regional business network in the process.”

“This has been a fantastic opportunity,” added John Gramza, a University of Virginia chemical engineering major and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute graduate who is externing with Plesh Manufacturing. “I’m discovering much more about the Greater Buffalo region than I expected, and it’s opened my eyes to new possibilities.”

This year’s hosts include such economic mainstays as ACV Auctions, NOCO and West Herr Automotive; smaller entities like the accounting firm Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP, thermal processing provider Harper International, and waste and by-product management firm WTS Inc.; and startup ecosystem trailblazers such as 43 North, Endeavor Northeast and Launch NY.

There are also social service leaders like FeedMore WNY, Goodwill of Western New York and Horizon Health, and cultural icons like Shea’s Performing Arts Center, The Buffalo Zoo and The Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT).

“We’ve participated in the program since its onset,” said Irisa Barry, NOCO director of human resources. “Our externs allow us to expand our project capacity, bring in fresh perspectives and explore new technical and academic expertise. They’re a critical part of our efforts to develop our talent pools and build a best-in-class pipeline from diverse backgrounds, educational institutions and communities.”

“Many of us benefitted from internships to start our own careers, and we wanted to give back to the next generation,” added James Scime, a mechanical engineering supervisor with first-year host Harper International. “We’re giving them real projects that I would give my staff engineers – things that need solving. We put them in scenarios where they’ll be challenged, so they experience what that’s like and discover techniques to help them find their way.”

“We are very pleased that we became involved this year,” said Daniel Garigen, a partner at Dansa D'Arata Soucia. “This program can really make a positive difference in our business community – and to dozens of Western New Yorkers seeking to keep their families local and intact.”

To learn how you or your organization can become part of the 2027 program, contact The CoLab at (716) 645-8111. Applications for 2027’s student externs will open in October.