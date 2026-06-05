Media Advisory: UB hosts ‘Talking Cancer in the African American Community,’ offering cancer screenings

“This event gives members of the community an opportunity to connect directly with UB’s cancer researchers and providers to learn about risk factors, cancer prevention and most importantly to undergo cancer screenings. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The public is invited to a free University at Buffalo event offering cancer screenings and presentations focused on the topic of “Talking Cancer in the African American Community: Increasing Cancer Screening in Erie County” on Saturday, June 6.

When and where: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6 at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204.

Lunch will be provided. To register, email firstshilohmail@gmail.com or call 716-863-7049.

The event is sponsored by the Neighborhood Network of Integrated Care (NICE), part of the Division of Hematology/Oncology in the Department of Medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB.

“This event gives members of the community an opportunity to connect directly with UB’s cancer researchers and providers to learn about risk factors, cancer prevention and most importantly to undergo cancer screenings,” says Satheesh kumar Poolakkad Sankaran, DDS, research scientist in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at UB. “By fostering trust in the science and in providers, we want to familiarize people with cancer screenings, openly discuss health inequities and how to address them and discuss the connection between early screenings and better outcomes in Erie County.”

The full program includes:

Educational presentations on cancer screening and screening guidelines, risk factors, cancer biology, emerging treatments and prevention through nutrition.

A panel discussion with cancer survivors and physicians.

Oral cancer screening by a UB School of Dental Medicine team led by Jose Luis Tapia, DDS, clinical associate professor in the Department of Oral Diagnostic Sciences.

Breast cancer screenings by UB medical resident physicians led by Naheed Alam, MD, a hematologist/oncologist in the UB Department of Medicine.

Practical demonstration of breast self-exam techniques.

In addition to Sankaran, other speakers from the UB Department of Medicine are:

Roberto Pili, MD, associate dean for cancer research and integrative oncology.

Remi Adelaiye-Ogala, PhD, assistant professor.

Azam Ghafoor, MD, clinical associate professor.

Students from the Jacobs School and other UB units will also be participating.