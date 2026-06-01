UB hosts artificial intelligence leaders this week

“We look forward to hosting an event focused on the role of the university in advancing trustworthy and responsible AI for the public good ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Leaders in higher education, industry and public policy will convene this week at the University at Buffalo for a major summit exploring how artificial intelligence can address some of society’s most pressing challenges.

Inside Higher Ed’s U.S. AI Summit 2026, co-organized by Times Higher Education, will be held June 3–4, drawing over 170 participants from around the world.

“We look forward to hosting an event focused on the role of the university in advancing trustworthy and responsible AI for the public good,” says Jeff Grabill, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

The conference will bring together experts – including UB professors – to examine how AI is reshaping health care, education, sustainability and other critical sectors. Speakers will also discuss the cross-sector partnerships and practical strategies needed to advance trustworthy, responsible AI for social good.

Among the 33 speakers are Jason Abel, head of microeconomics, Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Eleonore Fournier-Tombs, chief AI officer, New York State; and Valerie Kennedy, founder, Harlem FutureThink.

News media are invited to the conference, but should contact Cory Nealon, UB director of media relations, at cmnealon@buffalo.edu or 716-645-4614, for credentials.

Where: Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, 955 Main St., Buffalo.

Wednesday: The first day of the summit will focus on putting AI into practice, with sessions exploring how to safeguard against risks, amplify human creativity and redefine the labor market. Speakers will highlight the role of higher education in shaping the direction of AI, discuss how universities can keep pace with the demand for AI skills and explore strategies for moving at the speed of industry demand.

Thursday: This second day will focus on sustaining and scaling AI, with sessions focused on how to design AI for the public good, secure trust in AI systems and prioritize human-verified information. The agenda includes a spotlight on Empire AI at UB, a roadmap of priorities through 2030 and recommendations for a collective AI statement.

The full agenda and list of speakers are available online.