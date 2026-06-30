UB researchers unveil new method for rapidly creating advanced catalyst materials

Mark Swihart and students in his lab stand in his lab looking at the camera. Mark Swihart, far right, focuses on developing aerosol-based manufacturing techniques for high-performing materials. Credit: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki, University at Buffalo.

One‑step process generates high entropy alloy nanoparticles in milliseconds

“Clean-energy technologies rely on catalysts, but finding materials that offer both strong performance and lower costs has been extremely challenging. Our method gives us a faster way to create and evaluate new catalyst formulations. ” Mark Swihart, SUNY Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A University at Buffalo-led team of researchers has developed a method for producing advanced nanoparticles that could accelerate the discovery of new materials for energy and electronic applications. The study, published in Nature Communications under the journal’s early access policy, introduces a one-step process that rapidly combines multiple metals into uniform nanoparticles in just milliseconds. This allows researchers to quickly produce and explore a wider range of material combinations than was previously possible. These nanoparticles can serve as catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in clean‑energy systems such as fuel cells and hydrogen production. "Clean-energy technologies rely on catalysts, but finding materials that offer both strong performance and lower costs has been extremely challenging," said Mark Swihart, SUNY Distinguished Professor in UB's Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and a co-author of the study. "Our method gives us a faster way to create and evaluate new catalyst formulations. By expanding the range of elements that we can combine to make alloys, we increase the chances of finding materials that deliver improved performance at a lower cost."

More ingredients, more possibilities

This research builds on nearly two decades of work in Swihart's laboratory focused on developing aerosol-based manufacturing techniques for high-performing materials. While earlier projects focused on metal oxides and other ceramic-like compounds, this study applies those techniques to produce high-entropy alloy nanoparticles. Researchers worldwide have found that high-entropy alloys have potential in many energy and electronic applications, including catalysts, batteries, sensors and thermoelectrics (devices that convert heat into electricity). Unlike traditional alloys that consist of one primary metal with small additions of others, high entropy alloys combine five or more metals in nearly equal amounts into a single material. The result is a much larger number of possible material combinations. "If you only have two ingredients, there are only so many things you can make," Swihart said. "When you can combine five, six or even eight different elements, the number of possibilities grows dramatically. Some won't be useful, but others may perform better than materials we use today." The flame aerosol process uses heat, hydrogen gas and a fine spray of liquid materials to form nanoparticles in milliseconds, preventing them from clumping or growing too large. That matters because particle size and uniformity often influence how well a catalyst performs.

Kaiwen Chen working in the lab. PhD student Kaiwen Chen. Credit: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki, University at Buffalo.

“Nanoparticles tend to stick together during production, which can limit their usefulness,” Swihart said. “Our method forms them in a fraction of a second, before that can happen. As a result, we can create catalyst materials that are difficult or even impossible to produce using conventional approaches.” Through testing, the researchers demonstrated that the nanoparticles act as effective catalysts for hydrogen oxidation, an important reaction in fuel cells. One of their five-element alloys outperformed several commercial catalysts in this reaction, underscoring the method’s promise for catalyst development.

Lowering the costs of catalyst materials

Many clean-energy technologies currently use catalysts made with platinum, iridium and other precious metals that are more expensive than gold. Although these materials perform exceptionally well, their high cost remains a major barrier to broader adoption. By enabling more elements to be combined into high-entropy alloy nanoparticles, the new method could help replace some metals with less costly alternatives while maintaining strong catalytic performance. "For clean-energy technologies to succeed, they need to make both economic and scientific sense,” Swihart said. “Improved, lower-cost catalysts could make hydrogen fuel cells and other electrochemical processes more feasible for widespread use.” The team is now exploring ways to automate catalyst development by pairing the method with advanced modeling, rapid screening techniques and artificial intelligence. In addition to Swihart, UB contributors to the study include lead authors Shuo Liu and Jiashun Liang, along with Kang‑Lan Tung, Kaiwen Chen, Zhengxi Xuan, Mohd Ashhar Khan and Gang Wu, all from the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, as well as Haolan Sun and Wei Chen from the Department of Materials Design and Innovation. They worked with collaborators from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Westlake University and AGH University of Science and Technology.

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