Punch Brothers Return to the UB Center for the Arts This Fall

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) presents the Punch Brothers: Unsung North American Expedition tour on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre.



UBCFA online presale begins Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. with unlock code UBUNSUNG. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. through ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster, or at the UBCFA Ticket Office.



Punch Brothers, formed by mandolinist and vocalist Chris Thile in 2006, is a virtuosic and boundary-pushing band featuring guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Brittany Haas. This trailblazing, Best Folk Album Grammy®-winning quintet is known for “wild virtuosity used for more than just virtuosity” (Rolling Stone) and for taking “bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart” (The Washington Post). Their new album, “The Unsung Adventures of Punch Brothers”, arrives July 24, 2026, marking the band’s seventh album, its first all-instrumental release and its first with Brittany Haas.



UBCFA most recently welcomed Nickel Creek, continuing a strong history with Chris Thile and related projects.



“We are excited to welcome Punch Brothers back this fall,” says Jamie Enser, executive director of the UBCFA. “This tour reflects where they are now and it will be a special night for audiences who enjoy Americana, folk, bluegrass and acoustic music.”



Tickets are $40, $50, $60 and $90. Limited VIP packages are also available. For ticket information, visit ubcfa.org or call 716-645-6915. The UBCFA Ticket Office is open Tuesday through Friday from noon–6 p.m.



Punch Brothers has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access and dignity for all.



For more information, contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.



Explore our schedule of upcoming performances and exhibitions at ubcfa.org.



