Ghostbusters in Concert to Be Presented at the UB Center For The Arts this October

“With the film on the big screen and the score performed live, it becomes more than just watching a movie. It’s a great fall outing for families, filmgoers and longtime fans. ”

University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) will host Ghostbusters in Concert, a live concert experience of the beloved classic film with live orchestra, on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Presented by Schirmer Theatrical, part of Wise Music Group, along with Black Ink Presents, Ghostbusters in Concert is part of a 35-city North American fall tour that invites a new generation of fans to experience Columbia Pictures’ supernatural comedy in an immersive, live concert setting. The tour continues the expansion of the iconic franchise for audiences of all ages—uniting longtime fans and newcomers for a one-of-a-kind cinematic and symphonic event.

Audiences will see the original 1984 “Ghostbusters” film—written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, produced and directed by Ivan Reitman—presented on a massive HD screen, accompanied by an orchestra performing the iconic score and soundtrack live to picture. Peter M. Bernstein, son of Academy Award®-winning composer Elmer Bernstein and an orchestrator on the original film, joins Schirmer Theatrical’s creative team in reconstructing his father’s score for the live performance.

“Ghostbusters in Concert is such a fun way to bring people together around something familiar, entertaining and nostalgic, in a way that feels special across generations,” says Jamie Enser, executive director of the UB Center for the Arts. “With the film on the big screen and the score performed live, it becomes more than just watching a movie. It’s a great fall outing for families, filmgoers and longtime fans.”

Tickets are $44, $49 and $59, plus applicable fees. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. In addition to standard tickets, Ghostbusters in Concert is partnering with artist experience agency “Please and Thank You” to offer fans a limited amount of exclusive VIP packages. These curated experiences go beyond the concert, offering fans a pre-show replica memorabilia walk, exclusive merchandise collectibles and more.

Tickets are available through the UBCFA Ticket Office, Ticketmaster and at ubcfa.org. Please visit our website for hours or contact the box office at 716-645-6915 or ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu.

ABOUT SCHIRMER THEATRICAL

Schirmer Theatrical (part of Wise Music Group) is a creative producer at the intersection of music, theater and technology—where legacy meets reinvention—shaping and transforming iconic artist catalogues into immersive, contemporary performance experiences for international stages. With a focus on multidisciplinary creation, Schirmer Theatrical develops new symphonic experiences, theatrical concerts and experiential productions that expand how audiences encounter music. Their creative projects are rooted in collaboration, bringing together top performers, composers, choreographers, directors, visual artists, orchestras, movie studios and creative partners. Schirmer Theatrical honors artistic legacy while pushing performance forward, resulting in globally scalable productions that redefine musical storytelling as immersive, collaborative and alive.

ABOUT BLACK INK PRESENTS

A division of Sony Music Entertainment, Black Ink Presents specializes in turn-key live-to-film concert productions and immersive experiences. Their productions include The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert, Labyrinth In Concert, Evil Dead In Concert, Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert, Rocketman In Concert, La La Land In Concert and multiple Disney+ concert specials.

For more information, contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.

Explore the full schedule of performances and exhibitions this season at ubcfa.org.