UB geographer contributes to UN report on World Heritage Sites

A protea shrub growing amongst reeds and dozens of other plant species in South Africa’s Greater Cape Floristic Region, a United Nations World Heritage Site. University at Buffalo geographer Adam Wilson, who has conducted extensive research in that region, was a contributor to a recent U.N. report on World Heritage Sites. Credit: Adam Wilson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new United Nations report on World Heritage Sites and other protected landscapes credits the research of Adam Wilson, PhD, associate professor in the University at Buffalo Department of Geography.

Published by the U.N.’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the report assesses how UNESCO-designed sites contribute to climate stability, human well-being and biodiversity conservation.

Titled, “People and Nature in UNESCO-Designated Sites: Global and Local Contributions,” it is the first global assessment of more than 2,260 World Heritage Sites, Biosphere Reserves, and Global Geoparks — a network supporting around 10% of the world’s population in over 175 countries.

The report shows that UNESCO-designated sites are delivering tangible results for both people and nature. On average, monitored wildlife populations there have remained stable, in stark contrast to the 73% global decline in monitored species since 1970.

Wilson is credited as a technical contributor to the report, which uses a method from a 2023 study he co-authored to estimate species’ exposure to extreme temperatures.

“The approach my colleagues and I developed was just one small piece of a much larger effort, but it’s rewarding to see it help illuminate climate risks across thousands of UNESCO‑designated sites worldwide,” Wilson says. “This report shows what’s possible when rigorous ecological science is integrated into international policy work.”

Wilson’s study, published in 2023 in Nature Communications and led by University College London, projected how climate change will affect where approximately 36,000 species can survive until 2100. It found that species’ risk to extreme heat will not grow gradually but instead reach a threshold from which it will then rise dramatically.

Drawing on the research, the report determined that biodiversity in more than 70 UNESCO sites could reach critical tipping points by 2050 — thresholds beyond which ecological disruption and species displacement may become irreversible. The report also finds that avoiding each additional 1 degree Celsius of warming could halve the number of sites at risk of major disruption by 2100.

“As climate extremes intensify, tools that help anticipate risks to biodiversity and nature’s contributions to people will be critical. I’m glad our research could support this global conversation,” Wilson says.