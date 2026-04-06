UB study outlines life-enhancement paths for those in long-term care facilities

“The research is important and interesting, as it shows how nurses and care teams can transform routine recreation into purposeful, personalized engagement that reduces loneliness and supports well-being.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A University at Buffalo study of older adults transitioning to long-term care has identified “life-enhancing” activities to counteract loneliness, sadness and isolation.

In the study, published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing, researchers in the schools of Nursing and Public Health and Health Professions observed 20 life-enhancement activity sessions in a Canadian long-term care facility in September 2024 to see what really influences engagement among older adults. The researchers tracked things like self-initiative, social interaction, emotional expression and distractions.

“The findings show that engagement for the residents is more than just offering activities — design and delivery matter,” says Amarjot “Jay” Gill, a doctoral student in the School of Nursing who led the study. “The research is important and interesting, as it shows how nurses and care teams can transform routine recreation into purposeful, personalized engagement that reduces loneliness and supports well-being.”

Co-authors with Gill on the study, “Older Persons’ Participation in Life-Enhancement Activities in a Long-Term Care Facility: A Mixed-Methods Observational Study,” are Sharon Hewner, professor, and Tania Von Visger, former assistant professor, in the School of Nursing, and Jihnhee Yu, professor in the Department of Biostatistics.

Among the study’s conclusions:

Older adults’ transition to long-term care facilities brings a significant social and emotional shift. Upon moving to these facilities, older adults experience a loss of social independence and struggle to adapt and find a preferred community within the long-term care environment. These transitions often lead to feelings of loneliness.

Life-enhancement activities provide a structured medium for residents to engage meaningfully and find purpose in everyday life. Activities such as music therapy, board games, arts and crafts, and group exercises help keep residents engaged and emotionally connected.

Ensuring multiple activities for residents is not enough to promote meaningful social engagement; the design of the activities and environment in which they occur play a key role. When activities are interactive, include music and social elements, and are led by a trained facilitator, residents are more likely to actively participate and feel positive.

“The study provides a blueprint for how minor adjustments in the activities available in long-term care settings can impact elderly residents’ emotional adjustment,” says Hewner. “Our current work builds on this to understand the impact of specific activities on residents’ feelings of loneliness.”