Media advisory: UB conference to examine how climate change, emerging contaminants impact health in Asia

An illustration of a village on the water.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo will mark Global Health Day with an international conference this week examining the health impacts of climate change in Asia and around the world.

“Climate Change and Emerging Contaminants: Risks and Responses in Asia and Beyond” will take place Thursday and Friday, April 9–10, on the North Campus, and include talks, poster presentations, a networking reception and cultural performances.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to register at this online portal.

Emerging contaminants are unregulated pollutants that are frequently detected by scientists and may pose environmental risks. They include pharmaceuticals, microplastics, microorganisms, and some per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.”

Climate change can exacerbate the spread of these contaminants. Rising temperatures can alter their persistence and toxicity while intensifying storms can transport them farther through flooding and runoff.

To address these challenges, the conference will bring together speakers from across the U.S. as well as Asia who are conducting pioneering work — from resilient urban homes and net‑zero water systems to cutting‑edge methods for assessing emerging contaminants and their health impacts.

The event is a collaboration between UB’s Asia Research Institute (ARI), RENEW Institute, Office of Global Health Initiatives, and the Center for Climate Change and Health Equity.