UB Center for Leadership and Global Impact to host conference on building resilient organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders from business, academia and nonprofit organizations are invited to Leadership Reimagined: Building Resilient Organizations, a daylong conference hosted by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Leadership and Global Impact.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23 at the Buffalo Niagara Marriott in Amherst and will examine how organizations remain steady and effective during periods of disruption, technological change and economic uncertainty.

Keynote speakers include Don Sandel, founder of GoPositiv, and Jade Cochran, program specialist in the Civil Society Division of UN Women. Their work focuses on developing resilient teams and adaptive leadership cultures and their sessions will frame the day’s discussions by examining how leaders cultivate resilience at both individual and organizational levels.

Attendees will have the option to move through three themed tracks that reflect different dimensions of leadership and organizational resilience with sessions that feature perspectives from industry practitioners and UB faculty.

Strategic Leadership and Organizational Resilience: explore how leaders guide organizations through uncertainty and sustain strong cultures.

Sustainable and Inclusive Solutions: examine leadership approaches that emphasize equity, sustainability and global impact.

Innovation and Technology: consider how emerging technologies can support innovation while maintaining human-centered leadership.

The conference will provide participants with a clearer understanding of how leadership decisions, organizational culture and emerging technologies contribute to long-term resilience, as well as an opportunity to connect with peers and engage in conversations about how organizations can adapt and thrive in an increasingly complex environment.

Registration is open to business leaders, professionals, academics and students. Standard registration is $199, with discounted rates available for nonprofit professionals and UB faculty, staff and students. The event is free for UB School of Management faculty, staff and students. To learn more and to register, visit management.buffalo.edu/leadership2026.

The UB School of Management’s Center for Leadership and Global Impact advances leadership research, education and outreach that prepare individuals and organizations to lead in an interconnected global environment. Through academic research, professional development programs and partnerships with industry and international organizations, the center supports leaders seeking to strengthen organizational effectiveness and global impact.

