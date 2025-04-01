Media advisory: UB School of Management to honor Scott Bieler as Executive of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, will be honored as the 2025 Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year.

In addition, the School of Management will celebrate the following five alumni for their considerable impact on the school, the community and their industry:

Kathleen Chiavetta, CEL ’20, chief operating officer, Chiavetta’s Catering, for her service to the school

Michael Krupski, BS ’11, PMBA ’21, clinical assistant professor of strategy, UB School of Management, for providing exceptional real-world learning experiences

Alexandra McLeod, MBA ’17, founder and CEO, Parlay Finance, for her career success as an emerging alumna

Dorian Mullens, MBA ’99, CEO, serial entrepreneur, for his contributions to entrepreneurship

Sammy Violante, BS ’75, life coach, mentor and inspirational speaker, for his service and commitment to the Western New York community

What: Established in 1949, the Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year award is presented annually to an individual or individuals who reside in or have a major impact on the region, and whose career has been distinguished by executive success and civic leadership. All the awards will be presented at the School of Management Alumni Association’s 74th Annual Awards Ceremony.

Why: Bieler was selected by a vote of past honorees and the School of Management Alumni Association’s board of directors. Under Bieler’s leadership, West Herr has become the largest automotive group in New York State — and one of the largest privately owned auto groups in the country — with 40 locations in Erie, Niagara, Monroe and Ontario counties representing 27 franchises and employing more than 3,200 people. Bieler has also devoted himself to the Western New York community. He is currently vice chair of the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Board and serves on the boards of Daemen University and Invest Buffalo Niagara. He also is a member of the Greater Buffalo Racial Equity Roundtable. Through the Scott Bieler Family Foundation, Bieler and his wife, Kathy, have made significant contributions to advance health care, education and social services in the region. Bieler holds an honorary doctorate in humane letters from both Daemen University and Hilbert College, and he has an associate degree in business administration from SUNY Erie.

When: Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. on April 4 at the Center for the Arts on UB’s North Campus. The awards ceremony will begin at noon, followed by a luncheon at 1 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts, University at Buffalo North Campus

