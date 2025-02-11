UB School of Management to honor Scott Bieler, alumni executives

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, will be honored as the 2025 Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year by the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Bieler will accept the honor at the School of Management Alumni Association’s 74th Annual Awards Ceremony, with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. on April 4 at the Center for the Arts on UB’s North Campus.

In addition, the School of Management will celebrate the following five alumni for their considerable impact on the school, the community and their industry:

Kathleen Chiavetta, CEL ’20, COO, Chiavetta’s Catering, for her exceptional service to the school

Michael Krupski, BS ’11, PMBA ’21, clinical assistant professor of strategy, UB School of Management, for providing exceptional real-world learning experiences

Alexandra McLeod, MBA ’17, founder and CEO, Parlay Finance, for her career success as an emerging alumnus

Dorian Mullens, MBA ’99, CEO, serial entrepreneur, for his contributions to entrepreneurship

Sammy Violante, BS ’75, life coach, mentor and inspirational speaker, for his service and commitment to the Western New York community

The 2025 Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year

Established in 1949, the Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year award is presented annually to an individual or individuals who reside in or have a major impact on the region, and whose career

has been distinguished by executive success and civic leadership.

Bieler was selected by a vote of past honorees and the alumni association’s board of directors.

Under his leadership, West Herr has become the largest automotive group in New York State — and one of the largest privately owned auto groups in the country — with 40 locations in Erie, Niagara, Monroe and Ontario counties representing 27 franchises and employing more than 3,200 people.

For 20 consecutive years, West Herr has been recognized as one of Buffalo Business First’s Best Places to Work in Western New York. In addition, the company has achieved the lifetime Buffalo Niagara Business Ethics Award. West Herr also was ranked No. 2 in the nation by Automotive News for its reputation among privately held dealer groups, and is an eight-time recipient of the Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics from the Better Business Bureau.

Beyond West Herr, Bieler has devoted himself to the Western New York community. He is currently vice chair of the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Board and serves on the boards of Daemen University and Invest Buffalo Niagara. He also is a member of the Greater Buffalo Racial Equity Roundtable. Through the Scott Bieler Family Foundation, Bieler and his wife, Kathy, have made significant contributions to advance health care, education and social services in the region.

Bieler has been recognized for his community leadership with such accolades as the Buffalo History Museum Red Jacket Award, Buffalo Business First Hall of Fame and Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Man of the Year.

Bieler holds an honorary doctorate in humane letters from both Daemen University and Hilbert College, and he has an associate degree in business administration from SUNY Erie. He resides in West Falls with his wife.

For more information on the awards ceremony, contact the School of Management’s Office of Alumni and External Engagement at mgt-alumnievents@buffalo.edu or 716-645-3224.