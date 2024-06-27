CEL graduates 20th class of M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs Program

Release Date: June 27, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixty-five entrepreneurs are now equipped to elevate their businesses after completing the M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs program, presented by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL).
The certificates of completion were presented at a graduation ceremony for two CEL programs on June 13 at the UB Center for the Arts on the university’s North Campus.
This year, the CEL hosted participants in its UB Downtown Gateway offices and at The Exchange at Beverly Gray, which significantly increased the number of businesses impacted by this long-standing program.
“The 20th anniversary milestone of our Emerging Entrepreneurs program reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth and supporting business owners in our community,” says Susan Steffan, CEL executive director. “Our graduates have demonstrated incredible dedication and resilience, and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”
Sponsored by M&T Bank, the Emerging Entrepreneurs program helps historically underrepresented entrepreneurs take their companies to the next stage of development with business development seminars twice a month, networking events and one-on-one mentoring.
With the generous sponsorship of Open4, this year’s class benefitted from additional resources such as leadership coaching; private consultations with industry experts; and panel discussions on marketing, strategic planning and business development resources.
“Witnessing the growth and determination of this cohort has been incredibly inspiring,” says Celine Krzan, program director and facilitator. “I am certain they will make a profound and lasting impact on our community.”
The graduates completed a peer-based, mentor-driven program to help grow, refocus or better manage their businesses. During the intense, 10-month course, the entrepreneurs performed an in-depth analysis of their businesses, while developing expertise in such key areas as strategic planning, financial management, employee relations and marketing.
The 2024 graduates and their companies are:
Each participant was assigned a mentor from the local business community to help develop realistic business goals and create timetables and strategies for achieving them. Mentors met regularly with participants, providing advice in strategic and tactical thinking, marketing, long-range financial planning and more. The class also met in person twice a month for workshops and to develop their business model canvases and business plans.
The CEL is accepting applications for the 2025 Emerging Entrepreneurs program. To learn more about the curriculum or apply, contact the CEL office at 716-885-5715 or mgt-cel@buffalo.edu.
Established in 1987, the CEL provides participants with individualized and interactive education in entrepreneurship. More than 1,500 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cel.
Contact
Kevin Manne
Associate Director of Communications
School of Management
716-645-5238
kjmanne@buffalo.edu