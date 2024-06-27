CEL graduates 20th class of M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs Program

2024 class is the largest cohort in program history

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixty-five entrepreneurs are now equipped to elevate their businesses after completing the M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs program, presented by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL).

The certificates of completion were presented at a graduation ceremony for two CEL programs on June 13 at the UB Center for the Arts on the university’s North Campus.



This year, the CEL hosted participants in its UB Downtown Gateway offices and at The Exchange at Beverly Gray, which significantly increased the number of businesses impacted by this long-standing program.



“The 20th anniversary milestone of our Emerging Entrepreneurs program reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth and supporting business owners in our community,” says Susan Steffan, CEL executive director. “Our graduates have demonstrated incredible dedication and resilience, and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”



Sponsored by M&T Bank, the Emerging Entrepreneurs program helps historically underrepresented entrepreneurs take their companies to the next stage of development with business development seminars twice a month, networking events and one-on-one mentoring.



With the generous sponsorship of Open4, this year’s class benefitted from additional resources such as leadership coaching; private consultations with industry experts; and panel discussions on marketing, strategic planning and business development resources.



“Witnessing the growth and determination of this cohort has been incredibly inspiring,” says Celine Krzan, program director and facilitator. “I am certain they will make a profound and lasting impact on our community.”



The graduates completed a peer-based, mentor-driven program to help grow, refocus or better manage their businesses. During the intense, 10-month course, the entrepreneurs performed an in-depth analysis of their businesses, while developing expertise in such key areas as strategic planning, financial management, employee relations and marketing.

The 2024 graduates and their companies are:

Phylicia Adams, Phylicia’s House of Beauty

Symphonie Allen, Her Sacred Way

Alia Allen, The Sacred Cleanse

Shai Arnold, Nurah & Associates

Tereka Baltimore, Lending Hands Realty LLC

Sonia Banks, Sonia’s Expressions of Love LLC

Amina Boyd, Arthaus Buffalo

Corey Byrd, Integrated Fitness Systems

Raquel Calhoun, Calhouncustomcreations LLC

Alicia Chandler, The Blood

Yelenna Cichocki, Nacan Life & Wellness LLC

Anna Cooke-Smith, Black Mind Meditation & Coaching LLC

Taurean Davis, Buffalo Real Estate Investment Trust

Dacia Dunnigan, Me, Myself and Nails

Jill Ector, Agape Hope & Healing; Family Nurse Practitioner

Sarah Edmonds, Faith of a Mustard Seed Counseling PLLC, SE

Danielle Esposito, Owl Nurse Practitioner in Psychiatry PLLC

Kelly Ess, Skinovation Esthetics

Jaton Felder, Sweet Dreams Daycare Inc.

Cynetra Ferguson, CT Consulting

Nancy Fernandez, Apostrophe Solution LLC

Beeta Fernando, Fuel Nutrition Consulting PLLC

A.J. Franklin, AJIF Media

Sandra Fuentes, Beauty Blends Tattoo and Spa

Kamil Gerald, Signing as Art

Jennifer Getty, Zinnia TC LLC

Jamila Gittens, Mila’s Sweet Treats

Latrice Gray, LTMS Communications Inc.

Tasha Green (Shanklin), Topsy Turvy Tipsy Swervy Mobile Bartending Services

Claudia Guilmain, ClaudiaRoise.com

Crystal Harden, T&C Catering Company

Krista Harter, Ordinary Jayne Massage and Wellness

Heidy Galen-Honrado, ViveWELL Health Group

Shannon Howard, Heartfelt Construction

Denine Jackson, Denine Jackson Interiors

Heather Jason, Virtual Assistant Buffalo

Kimberly Johnson, Shugga Baby Doula Services

Michelle Jones, Tier 30 Consulting LLC

Gregory Jones Jr, 716 Detailz LLC

Jessica Kent, Clark

Shante Long, KDC Party Rentals & More

Renee-Ann Martin, Let’s Get Candied

Sinclair McGuffin, Vivere Studios

Ashley Middleton, Radi8 Coaching & Development

Isaiah Milne, Simple Stock

Purnima Mohan, Wholistic Wellness LLC

Ashley Moore Jones, Operation I Am Inc.

Angelique Musafiri, Deuxanges Center Inc.

Shantelle Patton, That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory

Tasha Pratcher-Brown, Power Shift Consulting

Tamara Quarles, Just the Right Touches LLC

Amun Ra, AHR Development Inc.

Lisa Ralston, ME LIFE LOVE

Cecilia Rapp, STEAM Central LLC

Jennifer Robertson, JNR Salon and Day Spa LLC

AnneMarie Spragins, Do it Right Sport and Fitness Solutions

Tayrin Tapia, Latinas Evolving LLC

Adriana Viverette, Adriana & Associates Communication

Chase Walker, Pif Platform

Kimberly Wardzala, Intuition Spa & Wellness

Rhonda Wells, Buffalo Plant Burger

Fantah Whitt, Whittcare

Lisa Wilson-Smith, Candy Creations by Lisa Wilson

Lashema Worthy, Safe & Sound Transportation LLC

Deidre Wright, Pathways Unbound LLC

Each participant was assigned a mentor from the local business community to help develop realistic business goals and create timetables and strategies for achieving them. Mentors met regularly with participants, providing advice in strategic and tactical thinking, marketing, long-range financial planning and more. The class also met in person twice a month for workshops and to develop their business model canvases and business plans.



The CEL is accepting applications for the 2025 Emerging Entrepreneurs program. To learn more about the curriculum or apply, contact the CEL office at 716-885-5715 or mgt-cel@buffalo.edu.



Established in 1987, the CEL provides participants with individualized and interactive education in entrepreneurship. More than 1,500 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cel.

