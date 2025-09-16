Bloomberg Businessweek ranks UB MBA No. 27 among public B-schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bloomberg Businessweek has again ranked the University at Buffalo School of Management’s MBA program one of the nation’s best. The school is up one spot in the 2025-26 ranking to No. 61 and is up three places to No. 27 among public business schools.

The school fared exceptionally well in the inclusion component with an overall ranking of No. 13, received high marks in the learning component with a rank of No. 31 (up four spots from last year), and saw a large jump in the entrepreneurship component to No. 46 (up 12 spots).

“Our continued rise in the rankings demonstrates the school’s commitment to developing students into transformational leaders who roll up their sleeves and improve society,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the UB School of Management. “UB MBA grads enter the workforce with fresh ideas, sharp insights and the collaborative skills they need to create positive change.”

The ranking is based on data compiled from 5,372 students, 9,143 alumni, 766 employers, and compensation and job-placement data from each school. In addition to the overall ranking, schools are separately ranked on five component indexes — compensation, networking, learning, entrepreneurship and inclusion.

Of more than 16,000 business schools worldwide, the UB School of Management is one of only about 1,000 schools accredited by AACSB International and the only school in the Buffalo Niagara region to make the Bloomberg Businessweek ranking. The ranking places the UB School of Management solidly in the top 10% of AACSB-accredited business schools.