UB School of Management ranked in top 15 nationwide for MBA employment rate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Management is again one of the best business schools in the nation, based on the percentage of its MBA grads who are employed within three months of graduation, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Only 15 schools graduating more than 100 MBAs made the list, and the UB School of Management clocked in with an impressive 88.9% employment rate.

“This recognition underscores the value of a UB MBA in today’s competitive marketplace, and it means that our graduates are landing jobs quickly and building the foundation for long-term career success,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the UB School of Management. “It’s also a reflection of the quality of our graduates, the dedication of our faculty and the deep partnerships we’ve built with employers.”

According to U.S. News, employment and earnings outcomes are the driving force for many individuals seeking to further their education, namely business school students who exit the workforce with the goal of gaining advanced earning power and better career opportunities. To that end, they recently increased the weight of employment in their B-school rankings methodology to 20% (7% at graduation and 13% three months after graduation).

For details and methodology, visit U.S. News and World Report.