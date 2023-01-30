UB School of Management to offer first STEM MBA in SUNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo School of Management students can now expand their educational and career options through a new STEM pathway in the school’s Full-Time MBA program.

STEM-designated degree programs are academic programs that fall under one or more of the approved categories from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

“With an intensive focus on quantitative, technology and data skills, the MBA STEM path will give our graduates a distinct competitive advantage as they launch their careers or pursue new ones,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the School of Management. “Businesses and organizations worldwide are seeking candidates to lead in these critical areas.”

Occupations in STEM are projected to grow nearly 11% by 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over two times faster than the total for all occupations. They also pay substantially more.

While all graduates can benefit from the new STEM-designated MBA, international students on F-1 visas will have the added advantage of being eligible to work in the U.S. without an H1-B visa for up to 36 months after graduation – 24 months longer than the 12 months granted to non-STEM graduates.

In addition to gaining valuable time in the workplace, these international graduates can significantly increase their chances of acquiring a work visa, as the extra time will allow them three tries at applying instead of one.

The UB School of Management MBA STEM designation is the first to be offered in the State University of New York (SUNY) system, and the only one in the Buffalo Niagara region.

To learn more, visit management.buffalo.edu/mba.