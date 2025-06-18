UB School of Management moves up in Positive Impact Rating

The 2024-25 Jordan A. Daniels Nonprofit Board Fellows joined together for a day of service with Habitat for Humanity Buffalo.

The 2024-25 Jordan A. Daniels Nonprofit Board Fellows joined together for a day of service with Habitat for Humanity Buffalo.

“This rating underscores our commitment to our four strategic pillars, particularly ‘engaging for impact,’ by fostering a culture of social responsibility.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Management’s social impact and community engagement continue to expand and have again been internationally recognized by the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for Business Schools.

The PIR evaluates business schools based on how they are living up to their stated commitments to sustainability, ethics and societal impact. The UB School of Management advanced to a Level 4 rating, as a “Transforming” school for demonstrating a positive impact culture, with visible results in many impact dimensions.

The School of Management participated for the first time in 2024, debuting notably as a Level 3 “Progressing” school.

To participate in the PIR, the school defined its key social impact initiative as “helping nonprofits, small businesses and startups.” This focal point aligns with numerous activities in the school, including the Jordan A. Daniels Nonprofit Board Fellowship, the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership’s Emerging Entrepreneurs program, the Projects Clinic, the Nonprofit Technology Consulting class and others.

A dedicated team of five students spearheaded the survey process, working closely with faculty, student clubs and classes to gather a robust response. Their efforts ensured that the school’s diverse opportunities for students to engage with and impact the community were well represented in the PIR evaluation.

“This rating underscores our commitment to our four strategic pillars, particularly ‘engaging for impact,’ by fostering a culture of social responsibility,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the School of Management. “We are empowering our students with the knowledge and hands-on experience they need to make a meaningful difference in the world.”