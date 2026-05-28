UB School of Management launches Online MS in Management Information Systems

“Many of today’s IT practitioners are feeling outpaced by the breakneck growth of the technology ecosystem over the past 10 years. This program is ideal for those who are seeking to retool, upskill or update their knowledge in this area.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Beginning this fall, individuals who wish to advance their careers and expand their skills can take advantage of a new Online Master of Science in Management Information Systems from the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Developed with input from industry leaders, alumni and corporate recruiters, the Online MS in Management Information Systems offers the same high-quality curriculum as the school’s campus-based program and delivers the technical depth and managerial insight needed to navigate and shape a rapidly evolving digital world.

“Many of today’s IT practitioners are feeling outpaced by the breakneck growth of the technology ecosystem over the past 10 years,” says Kevin Cleary, MS MIS program director in the School of Management. “This program is ideal for those who are seeking to retool, upskill or update their knowledge in this area.”

Working professionals will also find the new program more accessible and convenient than ever, thanks to the fully online format and innovative course structure, enabling them to access classes anywhere in the world on the days and times that fit best with their career, family and other obligations.

Graduates of the Online MS in Management Information Systems will earn a high-demand degree and gain an understanding of a wide range of emerging technologies, including data-driven forecasting and storytelling; generative AI and applied machine learning intelligence; enterprise technology architecture and more.

Visit management.buffalo.edu/omsmis for more information and to apply.