UB School of Management to host “Effective Uses of AI in Marketing” conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders from retail, digital commerce and academia will connect with experts in the University at Buffalo School of Management at a conference to examine how artificial intelligence is changing how brands reach customers, analyze data and make decisions.

Hosted by the School of Management’s Center for Marketing Analysis, the “Effective Uses of AI in Marketing” conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 27 in the Center for the Arts Atrium on UB’s North Campus. A pre-conference welcome reception will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 26 in the Alfiero Center Atrium.

Ron Ferri, president of Tops Markets, will deliver the industry keynote presentation on the state of AI in retail, offering insight into how AI informs pricing, promotions and supply chain decisions.

“AI is no longer a future concept in marketing, it’s embedded in how organizations make decisions every day,” says John Hennessy, director of the school’s Center for Marketing Analysis. “This conference brings together leaders who are actively working with these tools and can speak candidly about what’s working, what’s challenging and what’s coming next.”

Additional sessions will explore digital commerce and data strategy, including presentations on such topics as the new rules for success in online marketplaces, maximizing grocery retail market share, as well as afternoon panels on data in the age of AI and productivity boosts from AI in marketing.

The afternoon keynote will be delivered by Alex Monaco, expert associate partner at Bain & Company, on best practices and success stories of using AI in marketing. Additional academic presentations will be given from folks at University at Toronto and University of Rochester.

The conference also will include a School of Management Marketing Student Showcase and an overview of the Center for Marketing Analysis and Behavioral Research Lab.

Admission is free and open to the public, including students, faculty, staff and industry professionals. To learn more and register, visit management.buffalo.edu/aimarketing2026.

The UB School of Management’s Center for Marketing Analysis delivers outcome-focused marketing research and industry collaboration. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cma.