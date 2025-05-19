UB School of Management honors exceptional grads from Class of 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During its commencement ceremonies on May 16, the University at Buffalo School of Management recognized 11 outstanding graduates for their academic, extracurricular or volunteer accomplishments.

The MBA, Master of Science and PhD graduates, along with the awards they received, are:

Sunny Chen of Ithaca, the Master of Science Student Achievement Award, for demonstrated scholastic excellence and outstanding extracurricular service to the school and university.





The Bachelor of Science graduates and the awards they received are:

Vivian Chesky of New Paltz and Mobin Rahat of Buffalo, the William H. Wendel Memorial Award for Student Excellence in Human Resources Management, presented to the graduating student who has made the greatest contribution to the field of HR management.





Frans also received the UB Accounting Association Michael S. Dockery Memorial Senior Award, given to a senior accounting student who has contributed in a superior way to the Institute of Internal Auditors, the accounting profession, fellow students and the school.

Galyah Ghajar of Clarence Center, the Adriana Ilyse Thaler Memorial Senior Award in Marketing, presented to senior marketing students who have best demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, marketing professionalism and personal motivation.

Noor Ismail of Pittsford, the State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, the highest award the SUNY system bestows upon its students. The honor recognizes high-achieving students who excel in such areas as leadership, community service, campus involvement or the arts.