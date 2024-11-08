UB MBA advances to No. 5 in the U.S. for return on investment

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Management is again one of the best business schools in the nation based on the return on investment it provides MBA graduates, according to Bloomberg Businessweek’s ROI calculator.

At No. 5 among U.S. B-schools, the UB School of Management is ranked far ahead of top business schools at Harvard (No. 42), Penn (No. 51) and Cornell (No. 45), as well as numerous other schools in in the Northeast, including NYU (Stern), University of Rochester (Simon) and University of Pittsburgh (Katz).

Of the 73 schools in the ROI calculator, the UB School of Management is the only business school from the Buffalo Niagara region to make the list.

“Being ranked No. 5 in the U.S. for return on investment is a testament to the value and impact of a UB MBA,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the UB School of Management. “Our commitment to providing a world-class education at an accessible cost enables our graduates to thrive in their careers, while also making an excellent financial decision. This recognition highlights the strength of our program and the exceptional outcomes our students achieve.”

Bloomberg Businessweek calculates the ROI by subtracting MBA investment (tuition, interest on loans, plus forgone income) from gross return (10 years of earnings and raises over pre-MBA salary). The resulting net return is then annualized to show the compounded annual return on investment.

That percentage, 19.3 for Buffalo, means that a person would have to have an average annual market return of 19.3% over 10 years to match the UB MBA return on investment. For details and methodology, visit Bloomberg Businessweek MBA ROI.