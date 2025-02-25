Thinking big, driving change

UB School of Management recognizes excellence in doctoral student research

Researchers in the University at Buffalo School of Management continuously explore and expand the frontiers of business knowledge. That rich mixture of ideas, camaraderie and academic discipline was on display in front of the entire university Feb. 21 at the school’s 14th annual PhD Showcase.

Thirteen doctoral students from five School of Management departments presented posters highlighting their research accomplishments. Presentations included a wide range of topics — from optimizing labor practices for gig economy workers, to analyzing the challenges women face in leadership roles, to building trust for artificial intelligence in the workplace. The event culminated with the announcement of several student awards.

The Rising Star award — a $500 prize given to a student or students who exhibit exceptional early performance in the program through their engagement with faculty on research, coursework and contributions to the intellectual atmosphere of the school — was granted to two students this year. Azadeh Arjmand of Kerman, Iran, from the Operations Management and Strategy Department, received the award for her research titled “Predicting a New Product’s Life Cycle: An Experiment from the Gaming Industry.” And, from the Accounting and Law Department, Yiling Shen of Yixing, China, was also selected as a Rising Star award winner for the research titled “Does CEO Inside Debt Boost Shareholder Monitoring?”

Chao Jhih (George) Liu of Zhubei City, Taiwan, representing the Finance Department, was honored with a Poster Presentation Award based on overall presentation and the clarity, strength of design and research implications. Liu received a $1,000 cash prize for his research on the repercussions of U.S. sanctions.

From the Operations Management and Strategy Department, Nima Alizadeh Basban of Karaj, Iran, received the Dean’s Award for Research Excellence, which goes to the senior doctoral student who demonstrates the highest level of potential as a scholar, based on journal publications, research awards and presentations or papers at top conferences. Alizadeh Basban presented research on a hub-and-spoke model to recycle municipal solid waste in rural areas in New York State. He received a $2,500 prize for the honor. In 2024, Alizadeh Basban was also the recipient of a Rising Star award for his presentation on multiple competition scenarios in the supply chain of waste management firms using a game theory approach.

The Dean’s Award for Teaching Excellence, recognizing exceptional promise and performance as a teacher in the program, went to Guan Jhen (Jenny) Wu of Taiwan. Wu is currently working towards a PhD in management in the Finance Department and received a $500 prize with the award.