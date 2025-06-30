UB tax program earns national recognition from IRS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since 2008, student volunteers from the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program have prepared more than 11,200 tax returns, bringing nearly $14 million back into the region — and now, the program is being recognized nationally as a nominee for the IRS Pacesetter Award.

The award honors VITA partners who are progressive or successful in serving as a model to emulate. Of more than 9,000 VITA sites in the country, UB’s program was one of 13 nationally recognized at the Virtual Partner Recognition Ceremony in June. The program is led by students from the UB Accounting Association and UB’s chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, the international honors organization for accounting and finance students and professionals.

“This award nomination confirms that our students are becoming leaders as they learn,” says Cassie Nguyen, clinical assistant professor of the UB School of Management. “By helping families meet their tax obligations, our volunteers strengthen their technical and communication skills, while learning the value of civic responsibility, teamwork and servant leadership.”



During the 2025 tax season, 110 IRS-certified accounting students provided 2,350 hours of tax service, preparing more than 740 returns for individuals and families with annual incomes below $67,000, bringing more than $608,000 back into the Buffalo community.