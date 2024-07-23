UB School of Management debuts in Positive Impact Rating

As part of their Social Impact Fellows internship, Shannon Lach, Xingyu Chen and Kristie Bailey worked with Stitch Buffalo, a nonprofit that empowers refugee women through textile arts. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki.

“We are equipping our students with the skills and experiences needed to drive positive change in our community and beyond.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Management’s ever-growing momentum in social impact and community engagement has been internationally recognized by its debut in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR), where the school recently achieved a notable rating in the “Progressing” category.

The PIR, a student-driven initiative, evaluates business schools based on their societal impact and contributions to sustainable development. The UB School of Management participated for the first time, demonstrating its commitment to making a difference through various initiatives focused on supporting nonprofits, small businesses and startups.

To participate in the PIR, the school defined its key social impact initiative as “helping nonprofits, small businesses, and startups.” This focal point aligns with numerous activities in the school, including the Social Impact Fellows program, the Nonprofit Board Fellowship, the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership’s Emerging Entrepreneurs program, the Projects Clinic, and the Nonprofit Technology Consulting class, among others.

A dedicated team of five students spearheaded the survey process, working closely with faculty, student clubs and classes to gather a robust response. Their efforts ensured that the school’s diverse opportunities for students to engage with and impact the community were well represented in the PIR evaluation.

“This rating underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of social responsibility,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the School of Management. “We are equipping our students with the skills and experiences needed to drive positive change in our community and beyond.”