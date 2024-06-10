Media advisory: Top Seedz founder Rebecca Brady to speak at UB CEL graduation

Event marks 20 years of the M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 100 local business owners will gather to celebrate their work and commitment to becoming stronger entrepreneurs at a ceremony honoring graduates of two programs from the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL).

Who: 30 graduates from the CEL Core program and 75 graduates from the M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs program, along with key supporters, advisory board members and community stakeholders. 43North winner Rebecca Brady, founder of Top Seedz and 2018 alumna of the Emerging Entrepreneurs program, will deliver the keynote address.

What: This graduation marks a significant milestone for the Emerging Entrepreneurs program as it celebrates 20 years of fostering entrepreneurial achievement. Top Seedz, a local success story, has experienced remarkable growth in the Buffalo region thanks, in part, to Brady’s participation in the Emerging Entrepreneurs program. Brady’s keynote speech will highlight the tangible impact of the CEL on Buffalo’s business landscape.

Why: The event will celebrate two decades of dedication to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering innovation in our community through the Emerging Entrepreneurs program, which has empowered more than 400 individuals to turn their business dreams into reality, contributing to the economic vitality of the region. And, since 1987, the Core program has enabled graduates to overcome business challenges, create new opportunities and develop meaningful connections in the business community. More than 1,500 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy.

When: June 13 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Center for the Arts Drama Theatre on UB’s North Campus

Details and Photo Opportunities: