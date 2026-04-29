27 UB School of Management MBAs earn LeaderCORE certification

“LeaderCORE’s focus on self awareness and interpersonal growth is not widely emphasized in many academic programs, yet it’s essential for long term success.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Management awarded LeaderCORE™ certification to 27 MBA students in a ceremony April 10 on UB’s North Campus. The group was the 15th cohort to complete the program.

LeaderCORE is an exclusive leadership development program that spans the entire two years of the UB MBA experience. In total, 575 UB MBA students have earned LeaderCORE certification since the program was established in 2012.



A winner of the MBA Roundtable Innovator Award, LeaderCORE gives students the opportunity to study and navigate real-world business situations while developing a set of clearly identified leadership competencies.



This year’s graduates are: Adrija Aditya, Farzeen Ahmad, Donnie Basile, Connor Boss, Billy Brady, Claudia Debrah, Justin Downey, Marek Eddy, Mohamed Amine El Majdouli, Satya Ganguri, Alex Gillispie, Aakash Joshi, Austin Memmo, Michael Minich, Olivia Mullen, Clayton Osborne, Newman Osei Jr., Giovanni Palumbo, Ryan Pinzel, Rakib Rahman, Kavya Ravichandar, Shubham Sanjay Shaha, Janelle Valentine, Leah Wengender, Irene Xu, Basil Zmiyiwsky and Grace Conrad.



“As alumni navigate careers shaped by hybrid work and the increasing use of AI, the need for strong, human-centered leadership has never been more important,” says Marla Kameny, faculty director of LeaderCORE and clinical assistant professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management. “LeaderCORE helps students develop the communication, judgment and leadership skills that allow them to adapt, grow and lead effectively as workplaces and technologies continue to evolve.”

LeaderCORE connects what students learn in the classroom with the realities of today’s workplace. It emphasizes a set of essential leadership competencies, including collaboration, critical thinking, adaptability and ethical judgment, that employers consistently identify as fundamental for strong performance. These competencies are woven throughout the entire student experience, shaping coursework, career development activities, internships and other professional opportunities.

In their first semester, LeaderCORE students kick off the experience with intentional self-reflection and a thorough personal assessment, pinpointing the competencies they want to strengthen. From there, each student develops a customized growth plan that aligns their current skill set with their long‑term professional goals.

One of the most distinctive aspects of LeaderCORE is the opportunity for students to work closely with a professional coach during their second semester. This coaching experience encourages students to reflect on the progress they’ve made so far and map out the next steps in strengthening their leadership abilities as they complete their degree and prepare to enter the workforce.



The final step toward earning certification is the LeaderCORE defense, where candidates present and defend their learning portfolios, demonstrating how they have applied their competencies in real situations at the fundamental, advanced and exemplary levels. Each student meets with a pair of trained assessors, one from the school and one a seasoned business professional, who evaluate the portfolio and determine the student’s certification outcome.

External assessors have praised LeaderCORE as a great differentiator for both the school as an institution and for each of the participants. Program graduates receive a micro-credential — a digital badge that houses information validating their newly acquired skills.



LeaderCORE has evolved in meaningful ways over time and continues to receive enthusiastic feedback from students and employers alike.

“LeaderCORE’s focus on self‑awareness and interpersonal growth is not widely emphasized in many academic programs, yet it’s essential for long‑term success,” says Kim Mrowczynski, MBA ’18, brand marketing manager at Rich Products Corp. and LeaderCORE assessor. “Each year, I’m inspired by how UB students embrace this shared commitment to leadership development, knowing it will benefit them far beyond their time on campus and into whatever path they choose next.”