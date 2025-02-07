UB School of Management launches MS in Supply Chain Management

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Individuals seeking to gain the knowledge and skills needed to optimize logistics, procurement and operations in today’s global markets can now take advantage of a new Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Applications are now being accepted for summer 2025. The 11-month, 30-credit program will prepare participants with the tools and expertise to tackle the challenges of modern supply chains and develop the advanced skills needed to accelerate their careers.

The thoughtfully structured curriculum provides ample time for transformative, career-boosting experiences, including hands-on learning through action-based opportunities; individualized career planning; and professional networking and community engagement activities.

“Supply chain management is the backbone of today’s global economy, and organizations across industries are seeking professionals with the strategic, analytical and leadership skills to manage complex supply chains effectively,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the UB School of Management. “This program will prepare students with cutting-edge knowledge and real-world experiences that will set them apart in a highly competitive job market.”

In fall, applications will open for an Online MS in Supply Chain Management.

For information on both the on-campus and online programs, visit management.buffalo.edu/mssupplychain.