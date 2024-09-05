How to support employees through organizational change

New study reveals key skills for leaders during times of transition

“By understanding which skills to prioritize and how to employ them effectively, leaders can strategically facilitate employee commitment to change. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Political skills such as networking ability and interpersonal influence are essential for leaders during organizational change, according to new research from the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Available online ahead of publication in Group and Organization Management, the study examines which political skills leaders should develop to best help employees embrace, engage with and work towards successful change. In organizations, political skill is the ability to understand and influence others.

“Different skills influence employee behaviors during times of change,” says study co-author James Lemoine, PhD, associate professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management. “By understanding which skills to prioritize and how to employ them effectively, leaders can strategically facilitate employee commitment to change.”

The researchers conducted a field study to assess four specific political skills: social astuteness, the ability to persuade and influence others, networking ability and apparent sincerity. Surveys were administered to employees and supervisors at a Dutch government agency undergoing a significant workplace change at two key times: the first, two weeks after the announcement of the changes, and the second, three months later. A total of 850 employees and more than 100 supervisors completed the first survey and nearly 700 employees completed the second survey.

The findings show that both networking ability and the ability to persuade and influence others are universally beneficial in helping employees cope with change — regardless of how often leaders interact with employees. However, the political skill of appearing sincere relies on regular interaction with employees, while social astuteness should be used in moderation as empathizing with employees can inadvertently validate fears and concerns.

“Periods of organizational change are generally volatile and demanding for leaders,” says Lemoine. “Leadership training that prioritizes the skills that are most universally helpful, networking ability and interpersonal influence, can help managers navigate change efficiently.”

Lemoine collaborated on the study with Wieke M. Knol, PhD student; Yannick Griep, PhD, associate professor of work and organizational psychology; and Joyce Elena Schleu, PhD, assistant professor of work and organizational psychology, all at Radboud University.