How to deliver the most effective diversity training

Study finds results vary based on how the training is designed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As businesses and institutions increasingly invest in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, new research from the University at Buffalo School of Management found that while some diversity training programs are effective, others have limited impact or even face backlash — and suggests why diversity training has had uneven results.

Available online ahead of publication in Current Opinion of Psychology, the study found that diversity training is most effective when it is part of a broader, ongoing organizational effort. Considering the big picture with longer, iterative training programs that include skill development, such as role-playing and case studies, are more likely to succeed than one-off sessions or “check-the-box” approaches.

“Implementing a single diversity program won’t make a big difference if the company has unfair hiring practices, biased leaders, or even a customer base that holds prejudiced views,” says study co-author Kate Bezrukova, PhD, associate professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management. “It’s not realistic to expect a diversity training program to instantly get rid of such deep-rooted biases in an organization — the whole system needs to be addressed for the training to truly be effective.”

The researchers conducted a comprehensive review of the current, state-of-the-art literature on diversity training programs, which involved examining previous studies, meta-analyses and theoretical papers on the topic. The review included research on various aspects of diversity training, including its design, effectiveness and challenges.

Through this analysis, they found one of the issues is whether diversity training should be mandatory or voluntary. Mandatory training ensures all employees are involved, but may lead to less internalization of its principles. Voluntary training tends to attract those already supportive of diversity, potentially missing those who need it most.

“Moving forward, our findings show the need for more studies on diversity training in various cultural settings, as most current research is U.S.-centric,” says Bezrukova. “It also points to the importance of integrating diversity education into early schooling to foster inclusivity from a young age.”

Bezrukova collaborated on the study with Chester Spell, PhD, professor of management in the Rutgers University-Camden School of Business, and Jamie Perry, PhD, associate professor of management in the Syracuse University Martin J. Whitman School of Management.