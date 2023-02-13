Financial cybersecurity expert to speak at UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cybersecurity is vital for organizations to maintain the integrity of their financial data and meet regulatory requirements, and this spring, the University at Buffalo School of Management will host Dave Burg, cybersecurity leader at EY Americas, for a free lecture.

Presented by the school’s Helen and Oscar Sufrin Lectureship in Accounting, Burg’s talk — titled “Cybersecurity Issues and Implications for Financial Reporting” — will be held at 5:45 p.m. March 29 in 225 Natural Sciences Complex on UB’s North Campus.

Financial markets and investors continue to view cybersecurity as critical to the integrity of business processes and the underlying financial information, making Burg’s lecture particularly timely for accounting students and professionals.

Burg is an expert on practical issues related to cybersecurity. In his role at EY, one of the Big Four accounting firms, he assists clients in reactive and proactive consulting capacities involving the deployment of information technology solutions and their use.

He regularly contributes to, and has been quoted in, a variety of business and industry journals, and is passionate about presenting on a wide range of topics at global corporations, law firms, industry events and government agencies, and has lectured at NYU’s Stern School of Business, Georgetown University and Penn State University.

Open to the public, the free lecture will be followed by Q&A. Advance registration is required by March 27; visit https://bit.ly/UBsufrin23 to reserve a seat. For more information, contact Cassie Nguyen, clinical assistant professor of accounting and law in the UB School of Management, at phuongng@buffalo.edu.

The Helen and Oscar Sufrin Lectureship in Accounting brings distinguished business professionals to the UB School of Management to speak about accounting issues. Funding is provided through the generous support of Leslie Sufrin, CPA, and Gerald Sufrin, MD, a longtime UB professor, in honor of their late parents.