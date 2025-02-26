Experts to speak at UB on the future of AI in health care

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Management will host a free, in-depth discussion on how artificial intelligence is transforming the business of health care at 5:30 p.m. on April 2 in the Natural Sciences Complex Room 225 on UB’s North Campus. Presented by the school’s Helen and Oscar Sufrin Lectureship in Accounting, the talk is titled “AI in the Business of Health Care: Smarter Data, Better Decisions.”

Donald Boyd, MBA ’97, president and CEO at Kaleida Health — Western New York’s largest health care provider — will facilitate the discussion. Boyd has guided Kaleida Health through many challenges, including the provider’s award-winning and well-documented response to COVID-19.

Joining Boyd are two industry experts: Elie Razzouk, MD, vice president and chief medical information officer at AdventHealth, and Jonathan Matthews, director of data science at Iodine Software.

Razzouk and Matthews will share their perspectives on the intersection of technology and patient care. Razzouk oversees the optimization of technology at more than 20 hospitals and emergency departments, while co-chairing the AdventHealth AI advisory board. Matthews has led teams across data science, machine learning, software development and business intelligence, and is one of the inventors of Iodine’s machine learning technology.

Open to the public, the free lecture will be followed by Q&A. Advance registration is required by March 31; visit https://bit.ly/Sufrin25 to reserve a seat. For more information, contact Cassie Nguyen, clinical assistant professor of accounting and law in the UB School of Management, at phuongng@buffalo.edu.

The Helen and Oscar Sufrin Lectureship in Accounting brings distinguished business professionals to the UB School of Management to speak about accounting issues. Funding is provided through the generous support of Leslie Sufrin, CPA, and Gerald Sufrin, MD, a longtime UB professor, in honor of their late parents.