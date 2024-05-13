Championing honesty: Kevin Cleary receives 2024 Academic Integrity Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Office of Academic Integrity recognized Kevin Cleary, clinical assistant professor of management science and systems, with a 2024 Academic Integrity Award for his commitment to upholding this foundational value of teaching, learning and research.

The award celebrates individuals or groups who have gone above and beyond to promote and enhance the culture of integrity at UB during the academic year.

As faculty director of the Master of Science in Management Information Systems program, Cleary’s efforts to uphold the standards of academic honesty are emphasized from the start of a student’s university experience. Beginning at orientation, Cleary provides real-world examples to students about the disruptive nature of dishonesty to both academics and future work.

“Kevin puts in the time, energy and effort it takes to ensure the principles of academic integrity are upheld,” says David Murray, associate dean for undergraduate programs and clinical professor of management science and systems, who co-nominated Cleary along with Natalie Simpson, associate dean for graduate programs and professor of operations management and strategy.

Additionally, Cleary piloted the new “Academic Integrity at UB” module into the orientation requirements for students in the MS in MIS program and provided guidance to assist in embedding the course into five other graduate programs.

“Thanks to Kevin, we have improved processes and communication to support the cause of academic integrity across all our graduate programs, not just the program he is responsible for,” says Simpson.

Cleary’s nominators also stressed his courage in confronting academic dishonesty in an educational way, with his eye on students’ future careers, along with his influence on others in the School of Management community through this approach.