CEL receives award to develop group coaching for emerging entrepreneurs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $25,000 Springboard grant will allow the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership to pilot a group coaching program for local small-business owners in its M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs program.

The CEL was one of 10 first-round winners selected out of more than 130 applications. The winners were announced at an event held at NextCorps in Rochester on June 24 where each group was honored and awarded prizes ranging from $7,500 to $25,000.

Springboard is a regional rapid prize competition launched this year that supports those working in the Greater Buffalo, Greater Rochester and Southern Tier communities who are actively contributing to and expanding the region’s entrepreneurial landscape. Springboard awarded $222,500 in prizes in the first round and will award a total of $600,000 this year.

“In our new Emerging Entrepreneurs Coaching Launchpad, we will facilitate a series of group coaching sessions that offer a comprehensive learning experience to entrepreneurs who are at the beginning of their business journey,” says Susan Steffan, CEL executive director. “We are grateful to Springboard for the opportunity to develop this program and train coaches in this new team approach.”

The judging committee considered a variety of factors to determine awardees, including product or service design; ability to address current gaps in the marketplace or ecosystem; clearly defined target market; and funding needs to test an idea that otherwise wouldn’t be able to launch. Judging criteria also included whether the idea, program, product, or service ultimately benefits entrepreneurs or strengthens the chances for entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses successfully.

Established in 1987, the CEL provides participants with individualized and interactive education in entrepreneurship. More than 1,500 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cel.