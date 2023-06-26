CEL graduates business leaders from Core program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another class of established entrepreneurs is poised to drive their businesses forward and make a lasting impact on the local economy after graduating from the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL) Core program in the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Thirty-six Core program graduates were honored at a joint ceremony with another CEL class, the M&T Bank Minority and Women Emerging Entrepreneurs program, on June 15 at the UB Center for the Arts on the university’s North Campus.

The new Core graduates completed a peer-based, mentor-driven program to help grow, refocus or better manage their businesses. During the nine-month course, the entrepreneurs performed an in-depth analysis of their businesses, while developing expertise in such key areas as strategic planning, financial management, employee relations and marketing.

The 2023 CEL Core graduates and their companies are:



Earl Altheide, Irish Jones Realty

Timothy Arnold, Terratek GPS Modeling

Deidre Batson-Griggs, Kiper Moving and Transportation

Tim Bubar, Lumsden & McCormick

Steven Butler, Ike & BG’s Restaurant

Daniel Cavaretta, Cornerstone Capital Wealth Management

Vince Cherry

Alexander Dedovets, Dalex Roofing

Allison DeHonney, Urban Fruits & Veggies

Josh Fontaine, Fontrick Door

Daniel Gestwick, Gestwick Recruitment Solutions

Damien Gominiak, ATM Restyle LLC

Adam Hagner, Hagner Industries

Clifford Harris, Triple S Sporting Goods

Jesse Hawker, Linwood Trading

Jennifer Hoffman, WNY Dyslexia Specialists

Ryan Johnson, Thomas Johnson

Alex Keogan, Eaton Brothers

Ben Kestner, The Lunch Box

Andrew Neal, Root, Neal & Co.

Ryan O’Connor, Primacy Financial

Phil Pecoraro, Niagara Metals

Scott Perry, Aurora Sewing Center

Andrew Piechowicz, Hatchets & Hops

Nanci Pipo, Southtowns Financial Group

Macie Pisa, The Laundromutt

Sergio Quevedo, Surge Restaurant

Kevin Renaud, Peerless Inc.

Nicholas Sarles, Strive Sports Performance

Jennifer Scharf, Esq.

Paul Schulte, Beyond Measure Renovations

Alex Schwaeber, Allied Mechanical

Marisa Scroger, Trautman Associates

Anna Shurmatz, Shurmatz Counseling

Kanishka Wanninayaka, Yamu Media

Jared White, Il Mulino

Applications are now open for the next CEL Core program, beginning this fall. To apply, contact the CEL at 716-885-5715 or mgt-cel@buffalo.edu.

Established in 1987, the CEL provides participants with individualized and interactive education in entrepreneurship. More than 1,500 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cel.