CEL graduates business leaders from Core program

The CEL Core class of 2023 (left to right): Front row: Sergio Quevedo, Scott Perry, Kevin Renaud, Steven Butler, Jared White, Deidre Batson-Griggs. Row 2: Vince Cherry, Tim Bubar, Macie Pisa, Phil Pecoraro, Row 3: Allison DeHonney, Clifford Harris, Dan Cavaretta, Alex Schwaeber, Alex Keogan, Earl Altheide. Row 4: Andrew Neal, Dan Gestwick, Damien Gominiak, Ben Kestner, Jennifer Hoffman. Row 5: Marisa Scroger, Nick Sarles, Joshua Fontaine, Adam Hagner. Back row: Jennifer Scharf, Jesse Hawker, Nanci Pipo, Tim Arnold, Alex Dedovets, Ryan Johnson. Photo: Heather Bellini
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another class of established entrepreneurs is poised to drive their businesses forward and make a lasting impact on the local economy after graduating from the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL) Core program in the University at Buffalo School of Management.
Thirty-six Core program graduates were honored at a joint ceremony with another CEL class, the M&T Bank Minority and Women Emerging Entrepreneurs program, on June 15 at the UB Center for the Arts on the university’s North Campus.
The new Core graduates completed a peer-based, mentor-driven program to help grow, refocus or better manage their businesses. During the nine-month course, the entrepreneurs performed an in-depth analysis of their businesses, while developing expertise in such key areas as strategic planning, financial management, employee relations and marketing.
The 2023 CEL Core graduates and their companies are:
- Earl Altheide, Irish Jones Realty
- Timothy Arnold, Terratek GPS Modeling
- Deidre Batson-Griggs, Kiper Moving and Transportation
- Tim Bubar, Lumsden & McCormick
- Steven Butler, Ike & BG’s Restaurant
- Daniel Cavaretta, Cornerstone Capital Wealth Management
- Vince Cherry
- Alexander Dedovets, Dalex Roofing
- Allison DeHonney, Urban Fruits & Veggies
- Josh Fontaine, Fontrick Door
- Daniel Gestwick, Gestwick Recruitment Solutions
- Damien Gominiak, ATM Restyle LLC
- Adam Hagner, Hagner Industries
- Clifford Harris, Triple S Sporting Goods
- Jesse Hawker, Linwood Trading
- Jennifer Hoffman, WNY Dyslexia Specialists
- Ryan Johnson, Thomas Johnson
- Alex Keogan, Eaton Brothers
- Ben Kestner, The Lunch Box
- Andrew Neal, Root, Neal & Co.
- Ryan O’Connor, Primacy Financial
- Phil Pecoraro, Niagara Metals
- Scott Perry, Aurora Sewing Center
- Andrew Piechowicz, Hatchets & Hops
- Nanci Pipo, Southtowns Financial Group
- Macie Pisa, The Laundromutt
- Sergio Quevedo, Surge Restaurant
- Kevin Renaud, Peerless Inc.
- Nicholas Sarles, Strive Sports Performance
- Jennifer Scharf, Esq.
- Paul Schulte, Beyond Measure Renovations
- Alex Schwaeber, Allied Mechanical
- Marisa Scroger, Trautman Associates
- Anna Shurmatz, Shurmatz Counseling
- Kanishka Wanninayaka, Yamu Media
- Jared White, Il Mulino
Applications are now open for the next CEL Core program, beginning this fall. To apply, contact the CEL at 716-885-5715 or mgt-cel@buffalo.edu.
Established in 1987, the CEL provides participants with individualized and interactive education in entrepreneurship. More than 1,500 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cel.
Now in its 100th year, the UB School of Management is recognized for its emphasis on real-world learning, community and impact, and the global perspective of its faculty, students and alumni. The school also has been ranked by Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes and U.S. News & World Report for the quality of its programs and the return on investment it provides its graduates. For more information about the UB School of Management, visit management.buffalo.edu.