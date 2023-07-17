CEL graduates 49 emerging minority and women entrepreneurs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After entering as protégés last year, 49 entrepreneurs are now prepared to take their businesses to the next level following completion of the M&T Bank Minority and Women Emerging Entrepreneurs program, presented by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

The certificates of completion were presented at a graduation ceremony for two CEL programs on June 15 at the UB Center for the Arts on the university’s North Campus.

Sponsored by M&T Bank, the program helps minority and women entrepreneurs take their companies to the next stage of development with business growth seminars twice a month, networking events and one-on-one mentoring. Including the 2023 graduates, 437 entrepreneurs have completed the program since it was established in 2004.

With the generous sponsorship of Open4, this year’s class benefitted from such additional resources as leadership coaching; private consultations with industry experts; and panel discussions on marketing, strategic planning and business development resources. In addition, the Buffalo Urban League collaborated with CEL to provide a pre-launch workshop and additional networking opportunities for the class.

Rashone Scott-Williams, founder of Western New York Mobile OPS, received the C. Taylor Kew Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, which recognizes graduates for exemplifying the leadership and community service principles for which the late Kew stood. An energetic advocate for the CEL, Kew created and operated several companies and donated his time to several civic organizations before his tragic death in a seaplane crash in 1992. Through WNY Mobile Overdose, Scott-Williams has provided NARCAN training to more than 2,200 people and distributed 4,224 kits to neighborhoods and organizations in the region.

The emerging entrepreneurs completed a peer-based, mentor-driven program to help grow, refocus or better manage their businesses. During the intensive, 10-month course, they conducted an in-depth analysis of their businesses, while developing expertise in such key areas as strategic planning, financial management, employee relations and marketing.

The 2023 graduates and their companies are:

Olajumoke Akinwale Oguntimehin, Jolly J Entertainers Int’l

Katherin Alexander, Full Circle Family Service

Victoria Armstrong, Victorian Cleaning Service

Christine Belus, An Extra Scoop LLC

Danielle Bickel, Strokes Painting and Contracting

Yakenna Burse, Herban Alternative

Isaac Capo Carino, Luxasta

Casey Chebat, Natura Skin Boutique

Jonathan Clark, Clean Kings

Smita Chutke, Smitas Cookery Spices

Charlise Davis, Aesthetically Irresistible

Natalya Dean, Innovative L&D LLC

Lynette Elliott, E-scent-ials Body Care LLC

Yolanda Fonville, Funville LLC

Terry Fulcher, Resource-Ful One Consulting

Rita Gay, Melida’s Seasonal Delights

Ian Gunter, Victorian Cleaning Services LLC

Fragrance Harris Stanfield, Fragrance of Yah Records LLC

Joyelle Hackett, Grow Services

Rosemary Hansen, Tranquility Medical Aesthetics

Maurice Howard, The Howard Group

Antoinette Johnson, E’scentual Pleasures LLC

Reginald Johnson, Northern Lights Association LLC

Lisa Kulka, I can go to college!

Shawna Lee-McMillan, Bue’s Beads

Lester McDade, Everything’s Copestetic

Nicole McDade, “X” Scape Spa

Miyata Maddox, Twisted Infusionz

Chevon Mason, Jean Adore

Sybil Rowe Middlebrooks, LivyBelleCreates

Khari Myers, The Mahogany

Emere Nieves, Gardeness Inc.

Anastasia Nikolaeva, Anastasias Artisan Bread LLC

Dajanyque Peay, Sweet Variations

Shauna Ronan, Tap That Pourhouse LLC

Elaine Salter, Lash House

Apryle Schneeberger, The Collaborative Center for Social Innovation

Lisa Scolnick, Lean Systems LLC

Chanelle Scott, Pink Frog Cleaning Service

Rashone Scott-Williams, WNY Mobile Overdose Prevention Services

Tiffany Searcy, Posh Pleasures Boutique

Dean Seneca, Seneca Scientific Solutions+

Angela Smith, Shear Pampering Spa Studio

Dametria Stover, The Body Valet

Olga Stremiakova, Pacific Petstylist

Darrin Strickland, Strickly Business Safety Solutions LLC

Anisa Umugwanera, Welcovery

Kamilah Whitfield, My Grandmother’s Garden

Alana Winnert, Intro the Woods Therapy

The CEL is accepting applications for the 2024 MWEE program. To be eligible, an entrepreneur must be a woman or member of a recognized minority group and own a business in the Buffalo Niagara region. To learn more about the curriculum or apply, contact the CEL office at 716-885-5715 or mgt-cel@buffalo.edu.

Established in 1987, the CEL provides participants with individualized and interactive education in entrepreneurship. More than 1,500 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cel.