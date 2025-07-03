CEL graduates 38 emerging entrepreneurs

Release Date: July 3, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-eight entrepreneurs are now equipped to elevate their businesses after completing the M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs program, presented by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL).
The certificates of completion were presented at a graduation ceremony for two CEL programs on June 12 at the UB Center for the Arts on the university’s North Campus.
Sponsored by M&T Bank, the Emerging Entrepreneurs program helps socially or economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs take their companies to the next stage of development with business development seminars twice a month, networking events and one-on-one mentoring.
The graduates completed a peer-based, mentor-driven program to help grow, refocus or better manage their businesses. During the intense, 10-month course, the entrepreneurs performed an in-depth analysis of their businesses, while developing expertise in such key areas as strategic planning, financial management, employee relations and marketing.
The 2025 graduates and their companies are:
Each participant had access to a mentor from the local business community to help develop realistic business goals and create timetables and strategies for achieving them. Mentors met regularly with participants, providing advice in strategic and tactical thinking, marketing, long-range financial planning and more. The class also met in person twice a month for workshops and to develop their business model canvases and business plans.
The CEL is accepting applications for the next Emerging Entrepreneurs program. To learn more about the curriculum or apply, contact the CEL office at 716-885-5715 or mgt-cel@buffalo.edu.
Established in 1987, the CEL provides participants with individualized and interactive education in entrepreneurship. More than 1,700 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cel.
