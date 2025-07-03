CEL graduates 38 emerging entrepreneurs

The 2025 CEL M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs graduates outside the UB Center for the Arts.

The CEL M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs class of 2025. Photo: Bellini Studios

By Kevin Manne

Release Date: July 3, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. —  Thirty-eight entrepreneurs are now equipped to elevate their businesses after completing the M&T Bank Emerging Entrepreneurs program, presented by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL). 

The certificates of completion were presented at a graduation ceremony for two CEL programs on June 12 at the UB Center for the Arts on the university’s North Campus.

Sponsored by M&T Bank, the Emerging Entrepreneurs program helps socially or economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs take their companies to the next stage of development with business development seminars twice a month, networking events and one-on-one mentoring. 

The graduates completed a peer-based, mentor-driven program to help grow, refocus or better manage their businesses. During the intense, 10-month course, the entrepreneurs performed an in-depth analysis of their businesses, while developing expertise in such key areas as strategic planning, financial management, employee relations and marketing. 

The 2025 graduates and their companies are:

  • LaToya Adams, Pretty & Packing Women’s Gun Club
  • Shara Armprester, Natural Beauty Cuties
  • Brandi Barrett, Barrett & Benitez Development LLC
  • Tyra Blodgett, Love Me Enough, Life Coach
  • Sterling Carroll, Spill Your Creativity
  • Paige Carstensen, Luminal Development
  • Onice Castro, Coach and Assist LLC
  • Lisa Christie-Betha, B-Harmony
  • Kaylin Devealt, Palsy Power Chick Innovations
  • Ashley Dolson, Melanin Skyn Co.
  • Jessica Frederick, Creations by Lena LLC
  • Sandra Fuentes, Beauty Blends Tattoo and Spa
  • A. Mercedes Godfrey, Keep On Walking LLC: Grief Counseling and Support Services
  • Janice Holmes, Coremess Wellness
  • Jada Ivey, XII XXI
  • LaKisha Lane, D’lyfe LLC
  • Natasha Law, Bridge Builders of WNY LLC
  • Erica Leon-Torres, Pagan’s Auto Sales & Repair
  • Takesha London, The London Look (Professional Beauty Enhancer)
  • Elias Martinez, Kubed Root
  • Brenda McCarley, Chicaliyah Desserts LLC
  • LaTeesha McElrath, Community Wellness Works LLC
  • Kristen Montgomery, Chubby’s Pit Stop 716
  • Nada Odeh, QUARTSX
  • Chelsea L. Oliver, Best Kept Secret Wines
  • Sherri Papich, Organize Your Life LLC
  • Ronisha Rice, Let’s Raise Our Babies Coaching & Consulting LLC
  • Jasmine Robinson, Jasmeup LLC
  • Marjorie Wagner Sanders, Catering by Marjorie European Inspired Cookies and Comfort Food
  • Holliann Schrantz, Vibe Yoga Lab Book and Breath
  • Khaleda Shah, ShahJaan’s Healthcare Training and Services LLC
  • Terri Soro, Lux Vita
  • Gaitrie Subryan, Devi Performing Arts
  • Nancy Such, Such Lean Solutions LLC
  • Waynette Tinch, Au’Real Way of Cooking
  • Marcia Torres, MT Health & Wellness Coaching
  • Danielle Ufland-Westfield, Health Coaching by Danielle Ufland-Westfield
  • Nina Williams, Nailsporium LLC

Each participant had access to a mentor from the local business community to help develop realistic business goals and create timetables and strategies for achieving them. Mentors met regularly with participants, providing advice in strategic and tactical thinking, marketing, long-range financial planning and more. The class also met in person twice a month for workshops and to develop their business model canvases and business plans.

The CEL is accepting applications for the next Emerging Entrepreneurs program. To learn more about the curriculum or apply, contact the CEL office at 716-885-5715 or mgt-cel@buffalo.edu.  

Established in 1987, the CEL provides participants with individualized and interactive education in entrepreneurship. More than 1,700 CEL alumni employ more than 23,000 Western New Yorkers, and their businesses are worth more than $2.3 billion to the local economy. For more information, visit management.buffalo.edu/cel.

The UB School of Management is recognized for its emphasis on real-world learning, community and impact, and the global perspective of its faculty, students and alumni. The school also has been ranked by Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes and U.S. News & World Report for the quality of its programs and the return on investment it provides its graduates. For more information about the UB School of Management, visit management.buffalo.edu.

