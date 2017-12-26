Scientists get early look at hurricane damage to Caribbean coral reefs

Media may republish this video in its entirety, but may not use clips. Credits: Video of healthy reefs (0:01 to 0:21), Georgios Tsounis, California State University, Northridge. Video of reef damage and researchers at work: Jacqueline Krawiecki, University at Buffalo.

Storms act as an interesting “natural experiment” — a rare chance for researchers to study how corals recover from disasters

Damaged gorgonian corals on a reef on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. The wispy, white strands clinging to the edges of the coral are harmful cyanobacteria, which have grown on injured areas. Credit: Howard Lasker

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When hurricanes Maria and Irma tore through the Caribbean, they not only wreaked havoc on land, but also devastated ocean ecosystems.

Coral reefs off St. John, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, suffered severe injury during the storms, say scientists from the University at Buffalo and California State University, Northridge who traveled there in late November to assess the damage — the first step in understanding the reefs’ recovery.

Some coral colonies lost branches. Others were cloaked in harmful algal growth. Many — weakened by the hurricanes — were left with ghostly, feather-like strands of bacteria hanging off open wounds where bits of coral had been scraped off.

Researchers also observed sites where whole coral colonies, akin to individual trees in a forest, had been swept away by the fury of the storms.

VIDEO: For video clips of the trip, contact Charlotte Hsu in UB Media Relations at chsu22@buffalo.edu.

“Hurricanes generate huge waves. The effect is like sandblasting — the waves carry sand and debris, such as bits of broken coral, onto the reefs, striking them over and over again,” says Howard Lasker, PhD, professor of geology in the UB College of Arts and Sciences.

Lasker led the research trip with Peter Edmunds, PhD, professor of biology at Cal State Northridge.

The team, funded by the National Science Foundation’s rapid response research program, spent two weeks aboard the F.G. Walton Smith, the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science’s research vessel.

Scientists said damage varied by location.

“In shallow waters, what we found certainly lived up to our expectations — holy, moly this was bad news,” says Edmunds, who has spent 31 years studying St. John’s reef.

“But when we went deeper, it became more nuanced," Edmunds continued. "It was still beautiful. There were corals, sea fans and some fish swimming around. Then you would look more closely, and you would see tumbled corals and missing corals in spots where you had seen corals just three months before. There were changes, but there certainly was a tremendous amount still there. I think it’s very encouraging.”

The team included scientists from UB, Cal State Northridge, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, National Park Service and Georgia Aquarium.